2024 BMW X6 M Facelift Spied on the Nurburgring With Minimal Camo, Massive Grille

BMW's X6 M facelift is closing in on its official reveal. Until that happens, the German manufacturer is testing a prototype on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with limited camouflage. It does not take much to notice just how much the front grille has grown, and the resemblance to the XM is also something worth noting.
Thanks to the latest set of spy shots, we get to show you the most of the upcoming X6 M LCI, as BMW calls its facelifts, and we dig in to all the latest info about it. We already know that the X5 M is also set to receive a facelift, and some of you have already seen its spy shots on our website a few days ago.
Unlike the X5 M LCI, which had even less camouflage, the X6 M in our story comes with a concealed front end. The hood has camouflage for almost half of its surface area, while the grille is closed off as much as possible. The lower parts of the bumper come with a new shape, while the camouflage on the rest of the bumper attempts to mask some of its lines to trick us.
The headlights look thinner than the ones on the current model, while the rear of the vehicle is essentially unmodified. There are no changes in the profile, either, but you may expect a refreshed interior, new alloy wheel designs, and the installation of a curved multimedia screen with BMW's latest iDrive 8 software.
BMW engineers are wearing helmets and flameproof racing overalls to test the X6 M on the 'Ring, and this can only mean one thing with a prototype that is this advanced. The Germans are driving the X6 M as hard as possible in open Nordschleife traffic, which can be enough to ruin some cars through overheating.
With the X6 being a large vehicle, even with its massive radiators and big vents, controlling heat is a challenge in these conditions. As you can imagine, a vehicle must perform in optimal conditions regardless of exterior temperatures, which is why these prototypes get tested both in winter conditions, and in hot days in places where the climate does not ensure a gentle summer.
