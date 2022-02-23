BMW X6 M Competition Cannot Become Weirder? Just Hold Larte's Beer

For a vehicle that is not exactly pretty (far from it), the BMW X6 sure sells like hotcakes. Thus, with so many of them in all parts of the world, it is no wonder that certain tuners are racing each other to come up with all sorts of aftermarket upgrades.
The latest company to have targeted the crossover, or SAC as BMW would have you call it, is Larte Design, and the result is, well… something. Finished in yellow, and contrasted by all sorts of black accents, most of which were made of carbon fiber, this BMW X6 M Competition sure stands out.
As far as the add-ons go, these comprise the muscular hood, kidney grille surround, front bumper attachments, chin spoiler with side blades, side skirts, and mirror caps. Moving to the rear, we can see two wings, one on the roof, and the other on the tailgate, rear bumper attachments next to the reflectors, and mean-styled diffuser, with two integrated brake lights.
Measuring 23-inches in diameter, the forged wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, have a similar look to the rest of the body. For the final upgrade, you will have to look to the back end of this vehicle, as the exhaust pipes bear the tuner’s signature; their logo also decorates the custom hood.
An all-show with no extra-go kind of ride, this X6 M Competition likely doesn’t feature any power mods, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. As a result, we are going to assume that it still packs the stock twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which pumps out 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 3.8 seconds, and top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
As far as the add-ons go, these comprise the muscular hood, kidney grille surround, front bumper attachments, chin spoiler with side blades, side skirts, and mirror caps. Moving to the rear, we can see two wings, one on the roof, and the other on the tailgate, rear bumper attachments next to the reflectors, and mean-styled diffuser, with two integrated brake lights.
Measuring 23-inches in diameter, the forged wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, have a similar look to the rest of the body. For the final upgrade, you will have to look to the back end of this vehicle, as the exhaust pipes bear the tuner’s signature; their logo also decorates the custom hood.
An all-show with no extra-go kind of ride, this X6 M Competition likely doesn’t feature any power mods, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. As a result, we are going to assume that it still packs the stock twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which pumps out 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque straight from the factory. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 3.8 seconds, and top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).