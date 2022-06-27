BMW X6 M Competition Gets Carlex Design Treatment, Has Lamborghini Colored Leather

The BMW X6 M, one of BMW’s most famous bruisers, is a car that is fast enough, big enough, aggressive enough, and beautiful enough to demand respect as is. However, many tuners worldwide have taken a shot at making it even better, or at least more visually appealing.
The tuned version we’re checking out today is signed off by Polish tuner Carlex Design, best known in the automotive world for its exquisite bespoke interiors for a wide range of vehicles, from G wagons to Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Their newest creation is the BMW X6 M Competition, whose interior got quite an overhaul. This time, the tuners went for a black and orange color combination, with the latter being the dominant hue, and it looks absolutely stunning.
As seen in the photos they shared with the public, the seats, steering wheel, transmission tunnel, gear selector, center console, as well as most of the dashboard are now wrapped in bright orange leather, which Carlex Design mentions it’s a color Lamborghini offers its customers.
The sea of orange is appropriately toned down by some blue accents and piping, especially above the seats. To complete the gorgeous interior of the SUV, the guys at Carlex have also trimmed the pillars and headliner in soft-touch Alcantara. All of this combined with the standard BMW X6 M aluminum parts, fiber carbon accents, and black plastic switchgear are sure to enhance the luxury feel of the vehicle’s interior.
Several modifications can be noticed on the outside as well. The most eye-popping is the customized body kit with added carbon fiber elements, such as the air intakes, kidney grille, and rear door trim. A new splitter, side skirts, and rear lip spoiler are also on the list of additions.
Orange accents can be observed on the rear diffuser, spoiler, skirts, and front splitter, which serve to both contrast with the dark blue livery and match the interior design.
Under the hood, everything remains untouched, so the performance of the SUV has not been altered. The BMW X6 M Competition features the stock 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of delivering 617 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.
Their newest creation is the BMW X6 M Competition, whose interior got quite an overhaul. This time, the tuners went for a black and orange color combination, with the latter being the dominant hue, and it looks absolutely stunning.
As seen in the photos they shared with the public, the seats, steering wheel, transmission tunnel, gear selector, center console, as well as most of the dashboard are now wrapped in bright orange leather, which Carlex Design mentions it’s a color Lamborghini offers its customers.
The sea of orange is appropriately toned down by some blue accents and piping, especially above the seats. To complete the gorgeous interior of the SUV, the guys at Carlex have also trimmed the pillars and headliner in soft-touch Alcantara. All of this combined with the standard BMW X6 M aluminum parts, fiber carbon accents, and black plastic switchgear are sure to enhance the luxury feel of the vehicle’s interior.
Several modifications can be noticed on the outside as well. The most eye-popping is the customized body kit with added carbon fiber elements, such as the air intakes, kidney grille, and rear door trim. A new splitter, side skirts, and rear lip spoiler are also on the list of additions.
Orange accents can be observed on the rear diffuser, spoiler, skirts, and front splitter, which serve to both contrast with the dark blue livery and match the interior design.
Under the hood, everything remains untouched, so the performance of the SUV has not been altered. The BMW X6 M Competition features the stock 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of delivering 617 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.