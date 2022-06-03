All It Takes Is More Carbon Fiber to Make the BMW X6 M Even Uglier

We won’t blame BMW for starting the whole crossover coupe craze, even if they did with the original X6 back in 2007, as they have turned out to be so popular that Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, and other premium carmakers, and some mainstream ones, have at least one in their portfolios. Renault has tapped into this segment too with the Arkana, Volkswagen has the Taigo, and Peugeot is getting ready to expand the offering with the upcoming 408.
You might be tempted to think that this story is a comparison between various crossover coupes, but it’s not, as what we have here is yet another tuned BMW X6, only this one is the range-topping X6 M. It has Larte Design behind it, and has tapped into its wilder side with the numerous carbon fiber add-ons. Mind you, we know at least one tuner that would definitely approve of the build, and that’s Mansory, because the entire project does look like something that you’d expect to find in their portfolio.
Compared to the stock X6 M, Larte has given this one a three-piece chin spoiler, and new inserts in the front fenders. The rear bumper has side pads, and a more aggressive diffuser with two integrated brake lights, flanked by the cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. The vehicle has a two-piece spoiler on the tailgate, rear windscreen surrounds, and a wing on the roof. They haven’t said anything about the wheels, and by the looks of it, they appear to be the standard ones offered by BMW’s M Division, decorated by the OEM center caps.
X6 M in question, which seems to be a U.S.-spec example, judging by the side reflectors in the front bumper, has privacy windows all around, with black surrounds, black door handles, and black side mirror casings. In fact, this is the main shade that provides contrast to the gray body that likely features a vinyl film.
Since Larte hasn’t said anything about the oily bits, we are going to assume that it doesn’t sport any mods under the hood. Nonetheless, with 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, it’s not like it needs more power. The engine enables the stock X6 M to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed, or 180 mph (290 kph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Power upgrades for the X6 M are on the menu at other tuners, however, with Manhart, for instance, making it more powerful than the McLaren 720S. Their proposal unleashes 720 hp (730 ps / 537 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, for enhanced straight-line performance.
Now, while tuners keep having their way with the X6 M, BMW is working on the LCI – aka facelift. The mid-cycle refresh of the third generation, which has been around since 2019, is believed to premiere later this year, or in early 2023, and it might launch stateside as a 2024 model. Expect the usual new front and rear ends, a new infotainment system inside, and perhaps some mechanical upgrades. The Munich auto firm might top off everything with new colors, wheels, and upholstery options. The X6 M will still sit at the top of the range, and might have identical output and torque.
