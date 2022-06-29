2024 BMW X6 M Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage, It's Not Ready Yet

BMW is preparing a facelift in the X6 range, and the M version is also going to get it. Our spy photographers have once again captured the prototype during testing, and this time it has less camo than ever. It is important to note that the regular X6 was spotted a while back, so it is easy to tell that this one will be an M model.
The design team has opted for slimmer headlights, just as we have seen on the X5 facelift, and the X6 M is getting them as well. With the new headlights, the daytime running lights are also changed. Meanwhile, the front grille does not look bigger than it is on the current model, but the design of the headlights might make it appear bigger than the one on the current model.
In a way, the German brand might make both fans and designers happy with the smaller headlights and the same size for the grill, as it would make a styling change without changing too much. After all, this is a facelift we are writing about, and its rear is not camouflaged at all.
As the development moves forward, the performance SAC, which is short for Sports Activity Coupe, will get changes to its rear, as well. Expect to see them later, but with nothing too outlandish, though.
Most likely, BMW would change the interior graphic of the taillights and possibly change a few lines on the bumper, the trunk, or both. While the taillight graphics part would come easy, they could also be placed under wraps until the vehicle is ready to be revealed.
As usual, the marque will introduce a couple of new exterior colors, minor changes to the interior, and implement the latest iDrive system. Just like its recently launched siblings, the X6 M will get iDrive 8, as well as the big multimedia screen for it.
