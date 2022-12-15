Loaded 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Is One of a Kind, Could Be Worth Half a Million

We all know 1969 Dodge Charger Daytonas are all very expensive and valuable cars, but what if we told you there are some examples in this select pack that are one of a kind?
That’s possible thanks to the fact some of these rare beasts have been configured in very imaginative ways. The one we have here, for instance, is one of just four to have been made back then is this insane color, officially called Q5 Bright Turquoise Metallic.
Of the four, only one (this Daytona) was specced with the massive white wing out back, and a white interior to complete the striking impression this car makes.
Sold new somewhere in Pennsylvania, the car probably did what all Daytonas did back then, race and drive to the amazement of others, but it is presently part of the Gary Edwards Wing Car and Mopar collection. It won’t be for long though, as it’s selling, and the owners expect to get no less than $400,000 for it, possibly even half a million.
The Daytona packs under the hood, like all others of its kind, the 440ci Magnum engine rocking a 4-barrel carburetor and a dual exhaust. The troop is 375 hp large, and it’s sent in controlled bursts to the five-spoke Magnum 500 wheels (wrapped in whitewall tires) by means of a TorqueFlite transmission.
Being a Daytona means not only the engine is special, but everything else as well. Under the pointy body, the car hides the full A32 Super Performance Axle Package and Hemi suspension bits. Inside, the white interior is adorned with a center console, an old-school radio with an 8-track player, and the optional Tic-Toc-Tach in the dashboard.
At the time of writing the car’s odometer shows just 33,000 miles (53,100 km) of use, and it sells complete with the original broadcast sheet and invoice. Mecum is the auction house tasked with finding it a new owner, and it’ll try to do so during the Kissimmee event in Florida in early January.
