All-New Chevy S-10 Unofficially Debuts With Sportline and Black Edition Attire

Not long ago, the North American compact pickup truck sector included many more rivals than today’s Hyundai Santa Cruz and hybridized best-selling Ford Maverick.
Back then, during the 1980s and 1990s, even the good folks over at General Motors allowed Chevrolet to compete in the pocket-sized workhorse game, complete with the S-10 model (twinned by the GMC S-15 version, later redubbed as the Sonoma). Of course, there was also a trick involved.
More precisely, GM shared some of the costs with Isuzu, who sold the Hombre pickup version during the late 1990s in North America. Interestingly, after GM retired the Chevy S-10 from the United States, that did not spark the demise of the nameplate. Instead, the S-10 continued to live a fruitful lifestyle over in South America, for example.
Over there, produced in Brazil, this feisty little Chevy even grew out of its compact demeanor because the third generation turned into a renamed, second-gen Colorado mid-size pickup truck in 2012. Now, it is probably the right time to start thinking about a successor, even if only for the 2024 or 2025 model year, and virtually!
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next S-10 - in CGI. Naturally, it follows closely in the footsteps of Chevrolet’s North American third iteration, at least as far as the front end is concerned. The rear, meanwhile, hosts a bundle of surprises.
Interestingly, the styling is quite different (as much as this is possible on a pickup truck body style) than both the real-world Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings. Instead, it has an angular treatment for the rear lights, plus a ‘Sportline’ trim inscription that would be more logical on a VW Amarok. But that is not all, as we are hypothetically dealing here with the ‘Black Edition!’
