All-New Chevy S-10 Informally Takes After GMC Canyon Rather Than Colorado

Over in North America, the Chevrolet S-10 was a compact pickup truck – the equivalent of today’s Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. But in other regions, it’s something bigger and remastered.
American General Motors pickup truck fans will hold the S-10 memory dear as this Chevy was the first compact model built domestically by any of the Big Detroit Three. Alas, its story there only lasted between 1981 and 2004, throughout just a couple of generations.
Further down south, though, the S-series lived on for a little while longer – as production continued in Brazil until 2012. Interestingly, though, that was not the end of the nameplate either, as South America got a continuation model that grew in size and expectations as it finally also adopted the Chevy Colorado’s appearance.
So, the current, third-generation Chevy S-10 for the Latin American region is just a rebadged Chevy Colorado locally built in Brazil. But what if things drastically changed with the advent of the North American 2023 Chevy Colorado? After all, it’s dubbed as an all-new model but actually still resides on an enhanced version of the current vehicle architecture along with its even newer sibling, the 2023 GMC Canyon.
Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is now seeking to paint in CGI the potential fourth-generation S-10. But the pixel master is also trying to stand out in the pickup truck crowd by scrambling the sibling details. So, in his CGI vision, the Brazil-built fourth-gen Chevy S-10 would ditch the Chevy Colorado-inspired appearance in favor of jumping the posh GMC Canyon Denali bandwagon.
Not a bad idea at all but since Chevy and GMC went through all the trouble of carefully separating their sibling models into different styling entities, some might feel the new split headlight design showcased by the Canyon model is a bit much for their S-10 cup of tea. Anyway, what’s your opinion on the matter?
