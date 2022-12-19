1968 Caddy Eldorado CGI Restomod Morphs to AWD Blackwing Fastback via CT6-V Attire

Born in 1952 and produced for half a century (until 2002) over twelve iterations, the Cadillac Eldorado is one of the quintessential American luxury cars.
Always placed at the top or near the tip of the pyramid in the Caddy lineup, this series is an epitome of personal luxury cars, especially starting with the eighth generation (1967-1970) when the market was swarmed by new introductions of the type.
Originally, the late 1960s Caddy Eldorado was a radical redesign of the series that became a front-wheel drive hardtop coupe, as it shared the E-body chassis with the second iteration of the Buick Riviera and the original Olds Toronado. Quite distinctive for the era, it mixed the FWD architecture with a big-block Caddy 429 V8 and the Turbo-Hydramatic 425 automatic transmission plus such assets as optional disc brakes.
Alas, this example seen here dwelling the alternate CGI universe of “imagination land” wants nothing to do with all that. Instead, courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has nothing but a big desire to see vintage models return to digital glory, no matter what, this Caddy is also back in the high-performance mood, with an AWD twist.
This is because the imagined 1968 Caddy Eldorado restomod not only morphs from a regular two-door hardtop coupe to a fastback lifestyle but also adopts the Cadillac CT6-V’s underpinnings. Of course, those are of the feisty Blackwing variety, thanks to the big sedan’s twin-turbocharged V8 mill packing no less than 550 hp.
And it is sending all those ponies (along with 640 lb-ft or 868 Nm) to the wheels by way of an AWD system, rear steering, and a mechanical Limited Slip Differential (LSD). Well, that sounds nasty, right? Hence the subtle changes to the design – do notice the digitally-lowered stance and bigger wheel plus tire combo!
