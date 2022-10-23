autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

1959 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale, Brings Space Race Design Flair and Tons of Chrome

Home > News > Classics
23 Oct 2022, 19:41 UTC ·
American classic cars are some of the most loved by the car community, and that is for a good reason. No matter what time frame you pick, they always bring something special.
1959 Cadillac Eldorado 20 photos
1959 Cadillac Eldorado Taillights1959 Cadillac Eldorado Side Profile1959 Cadillac Eldorado Tail Fins1959 Cadillac Eldorado Engine1959 Cadillac Eldorado Side Profile1959 Cadillac Eldorado Engine1959 Cadillac Eldorado Interior1959 Cadillac Eldorado Engine1959 Cadillac Eldorado Side Profile1959 Cadillac Eldorado Headlights1959 Cadillac Eldorado Engine1959 Cadillac Eldorado Front Seats1959 Cadillac Eldorado Back Seats1959 Cadillac Eldorado Interior1959 Cadillac Eldorado Front Profile1959 Cadillac Eldorado Door Panel1959 Cadillac Eldorado Rear Profile Tail Fins1959 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Top1959 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Top
Such is the case with this 1959 Cadillac Eldorado that is up for sale in Blackwood, New Jersey. There is probably no better car to represent the design language of the late 50s and early 60s. From the most recognizable tail fins in history all the way to the front lights that look stolen from a B-52 bomber, everything looks stunning.

Keeping with the aircraft there, the white-walled tires make the car look like it’s gliding above the asphalt without ever touching it. And that’s rather fitting, considering It was powered by a 390 cu. in. (6.4L) V8 engine with tons of grunt mated to a 3-speed automatic. It produced a whopping 345hp (350ps), over 100 more than the Aston Martin DB4 GT, which was the fastest car at the time. Torque was no joke either, with the big V8 producing 435 lb. ft. (590 Nm) of it.

The chrome elements were also a staple of the time period. And this car has it in abundance, almost to the point when you cannot look at it in direct sunlight. This comes as no surprise, considering the Eldorado was the top dog in Cadillac’s lineup at the time. Albeit not quite the glint of gold and treasure rumored to be found in the mythical city of El Dorado, which this car derives its name from, it still exudes presence and luxury.

Speaking of luxury, this car had it in heaps, coming with every conceivable feature available at the time. This specific 1959 Eldorado has all the comforts a modern driver would want, like air conditioning and powered everything from seats and windows to disk brakes and steering. There’s also one more unusual feature (well, unusual today but common in the 50s), and that’s the fact that the back seats get ashtrays on both sides.

The luxury theme continues throughout the interior with fine red and white leather, matching the Lipstick Red exterior paint, with everything looking in great shape. The white convertible soft-top also shows rather minimal wear but let’s be honest, the Eldorado looks much better with the top down. However, it is unclear whether the car has been restored or not and if all the parts are original. Considering this, buyers should check the car in person before making any purchase decision. 

The Eldorado is one of the iconic classic American cars, and a bright red example is sure to stand out everywhere. So we’re looking forward to seeing how much it will sell for, considering it cost the equivalent of $75,000 (76,000 euros) when it was new.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

classics classic car Cadillac eldorado 1959 eldorado
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories