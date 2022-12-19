Elon Musk Losing Twitter CEO Seat, If We Are to Trust His Crazy Poll

Sunday, December 18 was World Cup Qatar 2022 final day. In a crazy and exciting game, Argentina eventually prevailed over France, taking home the soccer world’s most coveted title for the third time in history. Elon Musk was in the stands of the Lusail Stadium and seemed to enjoy the game quite a lot. Then he decided to poll Twitter users on whether he should still lead the social media platform.
That’s right. True to a sort of policy he implemented after taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk posted a poll shortly after the World Cup Final ended. The question he asks is simple: “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”
Apparently, this is not just Musk’s way of measuring users’ acceptance of the way the platform has changed since he came to power. He goes on to say “I will abide by the results of this poll,” and that has sent pretty much everyone into a frenzy.
At the time of writing, over 15 million votes have been cast. The majority, 57.3 percent, voted “yes,” meaning they want Musk out of that Twitter seat. The rest are, obviously, against, as no other option was provided.
As for why the billionaire is doing this, that’s unclear. It may have something to do with the fact Twitter lost scores of advertisers since he took over. It may have something to do with the image of honesty and protector-of-free-speech the man tries to project – after all, after posting the poll he said “those who want power are the ones who least deserve it,” so here’s some reverse psychology there for you. Or it may have been the euphoria of seeing 12 goals being scored in a single soccer match.
No matter the reasons, at the time of writing, as per popular vote, Elon Musk is losing his Twitter CEO seat. We’ll see later in the day what that means for the company.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022