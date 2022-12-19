Old Plymouth Road Runner Goes for BTTF Adult Swim, Comes Out as CGI Time Device

In 1985, a Hollywood sci-fi flick directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd, plus a time-traveling DeLorean car dubbed Back to the Future hit theaters. And it changed everything.
Well, at least for popular culture, that is. Since its inception, the Back to the Future franchise (aka BTTF) spawned numerous impersonators, fans, lookalikes, and ‘clones.’ One of the better ideas that piggybacked on its continued success, almost three decades since the original was released, was 2013’s Rick and Morty series.
In case you did not know about it, this is an adult-oriented sci-fi TV sitcom series created for Cartoon Network’s ‘Adult Swim’ programming block. The series has yet another two ‘heroes’ – this time the mad scientist Rick Sanchez (who has cynical misadventures) and his good-hearted yet hot-blooded grandson Morty Smith. And they use Rick’s flying saucer for their crazy interdimensional adventures, not a ‘car.’
Alas, that final detail was just retconned in the imaginative realm of the alternative universe where London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, dwells and shares a bonkers idea based on BTTF and the Adult Swim heroes Rick and Morty. By the way, it is not entirely clear if all characters are the same or if someone screwed the pooches in terms of Martys and Mortys, as well.
That is based on the short dialogue from the description, which is also the only clue to “something just went terribly wrong,” along with the traditional hashtags. The latter does reveal this is not a DeLorean time machine and instead an original (1968 to 1970) Plymouth Road Runner mid-size muscle car that was restored and modified for time-traveling duties with the hypothetical CGI mix of Marty McFly and Rick Sanchez!
Well, that would be an interesting crossover, right? And we are all in, though only if the Plymouth Road Runner time machine is also making a (virtual) comeback!
