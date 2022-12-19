2024 Toyota Camry IX Digitally Presents the Colorful and Tech-Savvy Interior

Currently, the Detroit automakers are not overly interested in maintaining a foothold inside the slowly ailing passenger car market. But the same cannot be said about their Asian rivals.
Let us take the traditional four-door sedan segment, for example. Over there, as far as mid-size options are concerned, the folks at Hyundai and Kia have the Sonata (and soon the Ioniq 6), or the K5 and Stinger. Meanwhile, Nissan plays the Altima card, whereas the Honda Accord is all-new for 2023 and ready to (potentially) reinvent the segment.
As for Toyota, the Japanese carmaker is diligently preparing its measured response – in the form of the interesting return of the 2023 Toyota Crown crossover-sedan and the anticipated change of generations for the best-selling Camry. The upcoming ninth generation of the global model is expected as soon as the 2024 model year, so the rumor mill already thinks of an estimated fall of 2023 window of opportunity for the release date.
With a possible internal name of XV80 or even XV90, the unreleased and unannounced Toyota Camry ‘IX’ has quickly become a darling of the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. Naturally, most have taken the bigger Crown as their template for the upcoming installment. Not the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, though, who instead lean on the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ for CGI guidance.
Plus, they also have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that’s where all the CGI Toyota Camry cockpit action occurs. No worries, the exterior of the mid-size sedan is also properly shown and complete with a few unofficial color options. Then it is time for the informal interior presentation, which sees more subtle changes compared to the 2022 Toyota Camry currently on the market. Alas, the informal color palette options are not missing in action, either.
