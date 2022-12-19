2022 Ford Maverick TSB 22-2493 Addresses the “Grabby Brakes” of the 2.5L Hybrid

The Maverick Truck Club is full of Maverick Hybrid owners who experienced “grabby brakes” at low speeds. The Ford Motor Company is finally addressing this problem with technical service bulletin 22-2493, which also fixes DTC P0402 which lights up a malfunction indicator lamp.
The grabby brakes condition happens at speeds below 6.2 miles per hour (10 kilometers per hour) according to the Dearborn-based automaker. “This may be due to the software in the anti-lock brake system module.”
Exclusive to 2022 models, the problem can be fixed with a software update. Service techs have been instructed to connect a battery charger to the 12-volt battery prior to reprogramming the powertrain control module with the Ford Diagnosis and Repair System. The technical service bulletin further states that service techs have to check for software updates for the anti-lock braking system module, battery energy control module, and an onboard diagnostic control module, then update one module at a time.
The following step of the service procedure concerns vehicles that exhibit the illuminated malfunction indicator lamp triggered by DTC P0402.
Ford says to perform a road test after performing the aforementioned software updates. If the warning light and diagnostic trouble code return during the road test, the technician will use the FDRS to monitor the differential pressure feedback EGR voltage parameter identification with the ignition on and no vacuum applied. If the voltage doesn’t read between 1.90 and 2.10 volts, the technician will replace the differential pressure feedback EGR sensor and clear DTC P0402 from the powertrain control module.
Ford clearly states in the fine print of the attached bulletin that said procedures shouldn’t be performed on a do-it-yourself basis. 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid owners are better off leaving these problems to authorized professionals, which will fix them at no charge whatsoever.
In related news, the 2.5L Hybrid and XL trim level are currently oversubscribed for the 2023 model year. 35 percent of the available capacity will go to the hybrid-assisted powertrain, whereas 15 percent of available capacity will go to the XL trim level. At the present moment, the retail USOB for these commodities is 73 and 26 percent, respectively.
The XL with the hybrid-assisted engine is presently listed with a sticker price of $22,195 excluding the $1,495 destination freight charge. Only available with front-wheel drive and twist-beam rear suspension with force vectoring springs, the Maverick Hybrid produces 191 horsepower on full chatter. The Atkinson-cycle 2.5L four-cylinder engine alone churns out 162 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 155 pound-feet (210 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.
The permanent magnet electric traction motor promises up to 94 kW and 173 pound-feet (126 horsepower and 235 Nm). But more importantly, the Maverick Hybrid is America’s most frugal pickup truck. As opposed to 26 miles per gallon (9.0 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the front-drive 2.0L EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, the naturally-aspirated hybrid is much obliged to run 37 miles per gallon (6.4 liters per 100 kilometers).
