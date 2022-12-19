Heavily-Modified Coyote V8-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe Is a Head-Turner

The owner of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe seems to have followed these rules, along with some of their own. This particular example does start with a popular model – Ford built more than 550,000 1965 Mustangs in total – and its appearance is bound to turn some heads. What's more, it is made up of parts from more than one vehicle and includes a slew of modern components under the classic shell. The result is quite memorable and also strange, but in a good way.
If you look at it from the side and from a distance, you might be fooled to believe it’s a regular Mustang, but as you get closer, you’ll notice the car’s body is significantly wider than that of a standard one.
That’s because the front and rear subframes from a 2020 Mustang GT350 were fitted, which meant the original bodywork had to be cut and widened. A remarkable array of other modifications was also performed, turning the model into a quirky-looking and exceptionally fast car, with nearly 500 hp (507 ps).
This vehicle spent most of its life as an ordinary 1965 Ford Mustang in the notchback coupe body style until August 2019, when it was purchased by its current owner and became the beneficiary of a detailed rebuild.
Mustang’s bodywork features a metal Steel-It finish and the vehicle also received a carbon-fiber hood, front splitter, and ventilated deck lid. Moreover, the builder installed custom taillights and a center-exit dual exhaust system and replaced the factory grille with a Ford truck lettering.
Besides the front and rear subframes, the car also borrowed the Brembo brakes from the 2020 Mustang GT350 donor, which were matched with two-piece Racing Brake rotors. The car also received a new front suspension consisting of custom-fabricated A-arms and hardware and adjustable Penske coilovers.
Meanwhile, the rear suspension is also sourced from the GT350. This is an all-independent suspension featuring an anti-sway bar and Penske coilovers, just like the front.
When it comes to the interior, the builder chose to install a full tubular chromoly roll cage on the Mustang, for safety reasons and to optimize chassis rigidity. Status Racing carbon-fiber bucket seats, racing harnesses, a MoTeC digital display, and a flat-bottom Sparco steering wheel complete the interior.
Mustang is way mightier than it ever could have been in stock form, and that’s thanks to a third-generation 5-liter Ford Coyote V8 that has had a slew of modifications, including the intake, throttle body, and oiling system from the donor GT350, which helped increase power from the stock 460 hp (466 ps) to almost 500 hp (507 ps). The mill is coupled to a paddle-shifted Ford 10R80 10-speed triple-clutch automatic transmission.
This highly-modified Mustang rides on black 18×12″ alloy CCW wheels front and rear wrapped in 315/30 Yokohama Advan A052 tires. It is now up for auction and, in the right hands, the seller promises it will deliver unforgettable thrills.
If you want to rule the road and turn some heads, check the custom 1965 Ford Mustang on Bring a Trailer. It is offered out of Indianapolis, Indiana, with an Ohio title. The listing does not mention the mileage of this car, though, as it doesn't even have an odometer. With just two days left to bid, the lead offer is $32,000.
