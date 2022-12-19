Old ‘Police Car’ Drags Mustang, Camaro, Corvette, Tesla, Quickly Shames Everyone

Everyone remotely interested in the Americana art of automotive tuning has probably heard of a ‘little’ YouTube outlet dubbed ‘TRC.’
For everyone else who might have been living under a lunar rock or something, that is short for That Racing Channel, a YouTube endeavor that has grown so much that it even hosts its dedicated events. The latest - aka TRC Street Kings - took place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida on December 10th and brought out care enthusiasts for roll and drag racing, plus a fashionable car show.
Naturally, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who is a massive fan of BMP, was also on point, and now has a decidedly cool excerpt focused on a ‘cop car.’ As per hints on its classic, sleeper ‘police cruiser’ body, this is not an actual patrol vehicle but rather a neat token of appreciation from the Palmetto Police Department who allowed the use of their likeness to promote safe racing.
We should have said ‘safe bonkers racing,’ by the way, as the cruiser marked ‘121’ is not something to be trifled with, both during the day and at night. So, just to put everything into the proper perspective in the 11.50 index drag racing class, where this vintage beast competed, the first skirmish is against the mighty S550 Ford Mustang.
And the latter took a swift 11.32 versus 11.4s beating, just to show this drag racer is capable of even greater performance than the sum of its 11.5s index class! Plus, do not even think for a second this was just a one-time achievement. Instead, after the eliminations started from the 0:50 mark, all subsequent skirmishes were at this ‘cop car’s’ discretion – no matter the Corvette, Camaro, Civic, or Tesla EV foe!
Oh, and the driver’s son’s reaction heard during the final two brawls is priceless, as well!
