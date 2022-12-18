Mercedes-AMG C 43 Races Acura TLX Type S and Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, Wins Every Time

Initially called C 450 AMG, the V6-engined sibling of the C 63 was renamed C 43 for the 2017 model year. This change also came with a new transmission, a nine-speed auto versus the previous seven-speed unit.
The 43 series, however, isn’t considered a true AMG because its engine isn’t assembled by hand in Affalterbach. The same applies to the four-cylinder turbo in the all-new C 63 S E Performance, which is a bit of a shame considering that it’s the most powerful series-production engine of its kind thanks to 469 horsepower and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm) of twist.
Turning our attention back to the 43 series, the naysayers are only half right considering the straight-line performance of this fellow. The fast-shifting transmission is partially responsible for the way the C 43 launches off the line, together with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Capable of 385 horsepower and 384 pound-foot (520 Nm) of torque, the C 43 makes easy work of both the Acura TLX Type S and Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400.
Filmed at Sam CarLegion’s usual location in Canada, the following clip also reveals how effortlessly the C 43 shames both rivals from a roll. Two rolls, to be more precise, from around 50 and 80 kilometers per hour (30 and 50 miles per hour). Tipping the scales at 4,150 pounds (1,882 kilograms), the German sedan isn’t the heaviest sedan of the three, though.
That honor goes to the Acura TLX Type S, which exceeds 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms) due to Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Built with pride in Ohio, the Japanese sedan also features a turbocharged V6, albeit a single-turbo affair compared to the twin-turbo powerplant of the 43 series.
The most powerful and lightest vehicle, however, is the twin-turbo Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400. As implied, it makes 400 ponies at full chatter. Weighing in at 4,020 pounds (1,823 kilograms), this all-wheel-driven contender is – most likely – let down by its seven-speed automatic box.
The W205 in the clip below has been superseded by the W206, as in the fifth generation of the C-Class. The C 43 now comes exclusively with four cylinders, just like the C 63 and lesser variants of the Kompakt-Klasse. In combination with mild-hybrid assistance, the redesigned C 43 offers 402 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) according to Mercedes-AMG.
