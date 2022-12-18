This Clean-Looking Lamborghini Huracan Is a Hypercar Slayer

More on this:

1 The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato or the Huracan EVO? Time To Pick Your Poison!

2 Ferrari Gets Its Hands on the Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tests the Hell Out of It at Fiorano

3 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Takes on Performante Twin in Photo-Finish Drag Race

4 2,000 HP Huracan and 1,500 HP Huracan Performante Play on Street and Drag Strip

5 Russian Tuner Straps Twin Turbos To Lamborghini Huracan, V10 Now Makes 900 HP