This Clean-Looking Lamborghini Huracan Is a Hypercar Slayer

While its bigger and more powerful sibling, the Aventador, officially bid farewell to the assembly line recently, the Lamborghini Huracan lives on as the same dream machine that has made headlines ever since it premiered back in 2014.
That’s a long lifespan for a modern-day vehicle, but over the years, the Raging Bull has constantly improved it, with all sorts of additional flavors that have joined the family and the occasional limited edition. As of this year, there is a jacked-up variant available too, which adds the Sterrato suffix.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it looks like your run-of-the-mill Huracan, to some extent, if you ignore a few obvious modifications. But despite the very clean look, it is a wolf in sheep’s clothing – well, as much as you can call a sheep something that comes with a V10 straight from the factory, mounted behind the seats.
With enough grunt to make the driver and passenger dizzy whenever the right pedal gets abused, wrapped in an exotic-styled package, the Lamborghini Huracan still is a great conversation starter. Only this one would make enthusiasts chatter about it for much longer, as it hides a big secret beneath those angular-styled body panels.
You probably cannot tell what it is, but according to 1016industries, who shared these pictures online a few days ago, it has more than double the original output. In fact, you are looking at a machine that boasts no less than 1,500 horsepower, with the extra oomph achieved by giving it a twin-turbo conversion, as well as new parts to help it cope with all that power. Thus, in theory, at least, it should be able to give multi-million dollar hypercars, like the mighty Bugatti Chiron, a run for their money every now and then. Here’s to seeing it in action soon!
