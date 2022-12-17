Ford Bronco Raptor Races Hennessey VelociRaptor 400, Loses Every Time

The Raptor is – without a shadow of a doubt – the king of Broncos. Be that as it may, the aftermarket can turn the 2.7-liter V6-powered Bronco into a Raptor killer as long as you’re prepared to pay top dollar for it.
For example, Hennessey Performance Engineering can turn a Badlands into a VelociRaptor 400 for approximately $80,000 including the standard vehicle. As opposed to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) in bone-stock form, the tuned model belts out 400 horsepower and 503 pound-feet (682 Nm) thanks to a few software and hardware upgrades.
For starters, the Texas-based company remaps the engine control unit. High-flow air filtration also needs to be mentioned, and Hennessey Vehicle Engineering further works its magic on the exhaust system and heat exchange. Fitted with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires, the VelociRaptor 400 sits higher as well due to front and rear leveling kits.
Limited to 200 units for 2022, the VelociRaptor 400 flaunts an upgraded front bumper with pod lights, an upgraded rear bumper, VelociRaptor and Hennessey badging, embroidered headrests, a serial numbered engine bay plaque, and a three-year or 36k-mile (60k-kilometer) limited warranty.
Can the VelociRaptor 400 show the Raptor a thing or two in the quarter mile? As the headline implies, it sure does! Mike and Alec from Hennessey Performance Engineering first race these Broncos on the blacktop at the Lonestar Motorsports Park outside of Sealy. The modded rig launches better off the line, and keeps the Raptor at bay without breaking a sweat.
The roll from 20 miles per hour (32 kilometers per hour) ends with a car-sized gap separating the victor from the loser. For the final round, Mike and Alec duke it out in parallel to the drag strip, on the grass. You can easily tell the suspension of the VelociRaptor 400 works harder than the Raptor, but still, the modded sibling takes the win once again. Those 63 additional pound-feet (85 Nm) make a world of difference, that's for sure!
