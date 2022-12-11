Rapper Slim Thug Splashed on Yet Another Car, It's Obviously Black

Rapper Slim Thug is a big car fan, who loves lots of different models and body styles. But his cars have something in common: they all come with a black exterior. And his latest addition is no different.
Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, is an iconic figure in the rap industry. But, besides his clear passion for the arts, he also has a huge love for cars. And most of them come with a black exterior.
And ahead of Christmas, it looks like the rapper decided to make another big purchase and got himself a Ford Bronco. He seems to have opted for the Wildtrak trim, the 2-door option, which has a starting price of $52,780 before options, taxes, and destination charges.
The Wildtrak comes with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, rated at 330 horsepower (335 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque with premium fuel and 315 horsepower (319 ps) and 410 lb-ft (558 Nm) of torque with regular fuel, sent to all wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission.
It looks like, for the moment, Slim Thug hasn't fitted his new Bronco with Forgiatos, the way he does with most of his rides, and he maintained the 17" black high gloss-painted aluminum wheels with Black Beauty Ring Beadlock Capable from stock. He did, however, opt for new tires from Nitto Tires in 37" inch. He also added an upgraded tire carrier and a 2" RPG Off-Road suspension.
Slim Thug’s Bronco also seems to include the Sasquash package and also comes with the Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular bumper, which removes the standard LED fog lights, plus a Brush Guard.
For this build, the rapper worked with Extreme Offroad & Performance, who shared a shot of him proudly posing with his new off-roader.
The new addition will be in good company in Slim Thug’s black garage, where he keeps big cars like his Cadillac Escalade, Ram 1500 TRX, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and Lamborghini Urus, plus a series of classic cars.
