These Three 1962 Chevy Impalas Left to Rot in a Field Are Literally an Open-Air Museum

The Impala series was already on its way to glory back in 1962, with the yearly sales improving at a very fast pace.
The total production for this model year got pretty close to 705,000 units, so the Impala was already accounting for nearly half of the entire full-size output (which reached 1.4 million units this year and also included the Bel Air and the Biscayne).
The popularity of the SS was also on the rise, one year after officially seeing daylight. Almost 100,000 Impalas were sold with the SS option, though the package could still be ordered with any engine in the lineup.
Someone on Craigslist is selling not one, not two, but three different 1962 Chevrolet Impalas, all of them coming in a pretty rough shape, most likely after sitting for a very long time under the clear sky.
Unfortunately, the owner hasn’t provided too many specifics on these three Impalas, but on the other hand, there’s no doubt that bringing at least one of them back on the road is going to be a challenge. We know nothing about what’s currently sitting under the hood, but hopefully, an engine that’s not locked up is still in there.
These cars obviously come with missing parts as well, but given they’re all two-door Impalas born in the same year, putting one almighty model back together should be possible, at least on paper. This is something you can only figure out with an in-person inspection, and this is totally recommended if you want to buy the trio.
And speaking of buying the trio, these 1962 Impalas don’t necessarily come for cheap, though the pricing makes sense given you’re getting three project cars. The seller is willing to let them go for $8,000, and judging from the photos, all of them would need to be towed for obvious reasons.
