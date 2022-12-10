1969 Chevrolet Impala SS 427 Looks Sad Waiting for Help on the Side of the Road

Historically speaking, 1969 was a pretty important year for Chevrolet Impala. This is because 1969 was the last year when the Impala SS was produced, with the model eventually resurrected back in 1994.
The last Chevrolet Impala SS was therefore offered with just one engine, a 427 (7.0-liter) V8 available with three power configurations, namely 335, 390, and 425 horsepower. Known as SS 427, or Z24, the 1969 Impala SS was no longer the model spearheading the sales of the entire lineup.
In fact, the SS sales were rather lackluster, with Chevrolet selling only approximately 2,500 units (which was still a notable improvement over the 1,800 cars sold a year before). However, it was pretty clear that the Impala SS was approaching its end, with Chevrolet eventually retiring this icon a year later.
One of the last Impala SS examples ever produced is right here fighting for life. Posted on eBay by seller maclindsey427, the Impala SS no longer has the 427 under the hood, so what you’ll find under the hood is just a lot of fresh air.
However, the vehicle still seems to be a solid candidate for restoration, despite the owner claiming that using it for parts might be the better choice.
Bringing the SS back to the road, however, isn’t going to be easy by any means. Not only that its condition is rough, to say the least, but it’s also missing quite a lot of parts. The good news is that you can also use 1968 Impala parts, as most of them fit the 1969 model year just right.
In so many ways, this Impala SS does deserve a full restoration, and given it’s still solid in all the areas that matter, it could get back on the road one day.
It all depends on the selling price though. The current bid is at $520, but of course, a reserve is also in place, so nobody knows how high the bidding must go to unlock it.
