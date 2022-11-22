Once-Gorgeous 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Now Flexes Just the Worst Possible Package

With the Impala becoming the new kid on the block, the Bel Air was more or less downgraded to a second-class citizen in the Chevrolet lineup in the early ‘60s.
And this somehow made sense, as the sales of the Impala just kept growing and growing, up to a point where it became the best-selling car in the United States.
The Bel Air, on the other hand, continued to flex that special je ne sais quoi that appealed to plenty of Americans, so it remained a good-selling model alongside the Impala.
Unfortunately, the 1960 example that you’re about to discover is just a relic of what was once a gorgeous 6-cylinder model, as the car has clearly been sitting for a very long time, most likely under the clear sky.
What’s more concerning, however, is that this Bel Air is now coming with just the worst possible package for a classic car, including not only plenty of rust but also a stuck engine.
Born with a 6-cylinder engine under the hood, which obviously isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea today, this Bel Air has been struggling with quite a lot lately, and the photos are just living proof in this regard. When it comes to rust, we’ve got the usual suspects, so the floor and the trunk pans are already compromised.
The engine is stuck and would probably require major repairs, but given it’s a six-cylinder, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pulled and ditched altogether.
Restoring this 1960 Bel Air would undoubtedly be a massive project, so it’s no surprise eBay seller joshch_42 doesn’t expect to get too much money for the car. The starting bid is $1,500, and at some level, this is a fair expectation, especially given the overall condition. So far, however, nobody seems interested to pay that much on a Bel Air that’s already struggling with rust and whose engine is stuck.
