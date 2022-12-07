All-Original 1968 Chevrolet Impala Proves Detroit Metal Is Immortal

Chevrolet Impala sales peaked at over one million units in 1965 but then started decreasing towards the end of the decade, beginning right in 1966 when the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone series.
The Impala, however, continued to be a very compelling nameplate, and the SS, in particular, was the model whose performance focus remained an important catalyst of the yearly sales.
This is why it’s time for this 1968 Chevrolet Impala to shine again.
As you can see in the pics, this Impala has been struggling with quite a lot lately, but without a doubt, the biggest challenge was to survive the test of time.
Very little information has been offered on the car but based on the images, we can tell it’s been parked outside, possibly for a very long time. The rough shape should therefore be no surprise, though the condition of the metal still seems to be a good starting point for possible restoration.
However, expect the typical rust in terms of rust damage, so the first things you should check are the floors and the trunk. Most likely, they are already wrecked, so it’s up to you to determine if new pans are required or if regular patching would do it.
eBay seller lawrbe-56 says this Impala is completely original, and we all know what this means for a restored car. The price would go through the roof if this is indeed accurate, but a further inspection in person is recommended not only to confirm the all-original claims but also to determine just how many parts are currently missing.
The auction has already started, but at the time of writing, the top bid is $500, and the reserve is still in place. The vehicle is parked in Minnesota if anyone wants to see it live, and of course, you’ll need to take care of towing because the engine seems dead already.
