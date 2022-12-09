Slim Thug Adds New Black Whips to the Forgi Collection, a Maybach GLS and Ghost

Stayve Jerome Thomas, who is way better known by his stage name Slim Thug, is an iconic proxy of the current generation of American rap talent. Plus, he is a commanding social media presence. And he also has a thing (or two) for whips.
They say that Slim Thug loves everything on wheels, and we have clearly seen that on countless occasions. Hey, there were times when even stuff that had no wheels but was powerful and fast was also on the menu. But that is how you roll in the VIP stratosphere when you have a social media presence to uphold.
As such, Slim Thug’s exploits have been well documented here, and there was no way we would miss the most recent update from one of his favorite aftermarket outlets. That would be the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts at Forgiato Designs, who were keen on highlighting the artist’s latest additions to the all-black whip collection, courtesy of 713 Motoring.
Those included two vehicles from a couple of mainstay brands when it comes to fashion and bling. So, without further ado, the latest ‘toys’ that will grace Slim Thug’s garage just in time for the Christmas holiday season are a modified Mercedes-Maybach GLS 400 4Matic luxury SUV and a bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost ultra-luxury limousine.
Notice how 713 Motoring was keen on bestowing the ‘#713Life’ on these two ritzy vehicles, all the while also listening to the customer’s choice, who is known for having a thing for all-black, murdered-out-style cars. Both the Maybach SUV and Ghost sedan are fully observant of the tradition, albeit with a couple of exceptions.
Do note the floating blue Forgiato caps adorning the humongous multi-spoke forged wheels, as well as the matching two-tone blue-and-black treatment bestowed upon at least one of the interiors. As for technical specifications, we can only assume that both vehicles are stock – so they are probably packing the mild hybrid V8 Biturbo and 6.7-liter V12 with 571 hp, both for the ritzy SUV and posh sedan.
