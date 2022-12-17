autoevolution
 
2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
Unveiled at the 2013 Geneva International Motor Show, the iconic Ferrari LaFerrari came to life to disrupt the automotive world with state-of-the-art design and performance. It awed the media and car enthusiasts with its engineering, and even the name was supposed to reflect the vehicle's capabilities - "LaFerrari" literally translates to "The Ferrari."

Unique 2014 Blue Elettrico LaFerrari With Crema Leather Interior To Be Offered at Auction

Ferrari has created a tradition of releasing limited-production supercars to pay homage to its heritage and stand out from other luxury sports car manufacturers, with vehicles such as the 288 FTO of the mid-1980s or the Enzo.

By the early 2010s, other car makers were making their presence known with a new breed of hybrid-electric hypercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder and the McLaren P1. This might've set the wheel in motion to produce the LaFerrari. Using experience from 65 years spent on the track, Ferrari sought to create a machine that could surpass its predecessors.

The centerpiece of the LaFerrari is the mid-rear-mounted, 6.3-liter V12 engine. It outputs 789 hp (800 ps) and redlines at 9,250 rpm. You can expect 700 Nm (516 ft-lbs.) to kick in at about 7,000 rpm. Given the car's immense power, you might ask yourself, "Well, why does it need an electric motor?" Besides enabling Ferrari to compete with other hybrid vehicles, the electric motor significantly improved acceleration and response at lower rpms. This specific component was derived from The Prancing Horse's F1 Kinetic Energy Recovery system, known as KERS. A seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle changed gears, and power was delivered to the rear axle alone.

All components combined provided the car with a whopping 949 hp (962 ps) and 900 Nm (663 ft-lbs.) of torque – slamming the acceleration pedal will take you to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in 2.4 seconds. The LaFerrari has outperformed both the Bugatti Veyron and the Porsche 918 in a quarter-mile run, reaching 149.2 mph (240 kph) in just 9.7 seconds.

The eye-catching design of the car is just as impressive as its performance. The coachwork was created by Ferrari's in-house designer Flavio Manzoni, with a sleek and low-slung style, and it marks an evolution from the Ferrari Enzo's design. In comparison, the driving seating position of the LaFerrari is 2.4 inches (6 centimeters) lower.

Several "smart" electronic elements help the air flow efficiently at high speeds, such as the front and rear undercarriage panels. Moreover, a rear spoiler adapts to the driving conditions to ensure perfect handleability, providing between 200 and 800 pounds (91 to 363 kg) of downforce. The car featured Brembo carbon-ceramic disk brakes and proprietary Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires, further enabling the vehicle to achieve outstanding performance.

The car I'm presenting today is a unique LaFerrari – it boasts a striking shade of Blu Elettrico over Crema leather, and it's the only vehicle available in this color scheme. The LaFerrari was ordered new by noted collector and enthusiast Greg Whitten. He owns an extensive collection of all sorts of Ferraris.

You might not know his name, but you might have heard of his former 1962 250 GTO. Auctioned by RM Sotheby's in August 2018, the vehicle sold for $48.4 million, making it the highest price ever achieved at an auction by a Ferrari – the record still stands.

This beautiful LaFerrari features magnesium gray wheels with black brake calipers, a gloss black roof, and headrests embroidered with the Cavallino Rampante image. Ferrari of Seattle acquired it in December 2014 and took excellent care of it until the consignor bought it in September 2021. The odometer showed 3,196 miles (5,143 km) of use at the time of cataloging. The car is reportedly running superbly, with no issues having been identified.

The LaFerrari is already a scarce car – 499 units were produced in total until January 2016. It officially retailed for $1.3 million; as you'd expect, it sold out even before the first vehicle was completed. This sole model with the breathtaking Blue Elettrico with Crema leather interior will surely grab some attention at auction, and the future owner will undoubtedly have to dig out a hefty sum for this iconic machine. It will be offered by RM Sotheby's on January 26, 2023.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

