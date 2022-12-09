Turn Your Ford Bronco Into a Head-Turning Overlander With This $8,400 Roush R Kit

While Ford seems to be planning the next-generation Bronco, Roush has focused on the current one, launching a comprehensive bundle of upgrades for it.
Named the Roush R, it gives the 4x4 a more look-at-me flair and joins the ranks of the Ranger, F-150, Super Duty, and Mustang. It can be installed at dealers, and those who are not afraid of elbow grease can take care of this aspect on their own.
Priced at $8,400, the Roush R tuning kit for the sixth-gen Ford Bronco brings visual and technical upgrades. The high-capacity air-filtration system with a see-through cover is one of the novelties, as is the pre-filter with ‘R’ logo. There are new lights attached to the front pillars for increased visibility at night, and new 8.5x17-inch wheels, wrapped in 35-inch General Tire Grabber X3 Mud-Terrain tires for enhanced traction.
Should it get stuck, then the recovery kit will come in handy, with its custom case, recovery strap, D-rings, and flashlight and work gloves. The new exhaust system lets the 2.3- or 2.7-liter engines breathe more freely, while also improving the soundtrack, and allowing greater departure angle. The R hitch cover, new license plate frames, and R Series Crate & Collection Box further set it apart from the stock Broncos.
Moreover, the visual presence of the Blue Oval’s SUV is further distinguished by the available set of decals on the outside, including the American flag, and the tuner’s signature. Roush badges further bedeck the exterior of the vehicle, and on the inside, it has new rubber mats that make it easier to keep the floor and trunk clean after a muddy off-roading session. A center console locking vault, with four-digit combination, will keep valuables safe.
The components are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, and the exhaust system comes with a lifetime warranty, Roush says.
