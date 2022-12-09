Next-Gen Ford Bronco Tipped To Go Electric, Allegedly Due Sooner Than You Might Think

The Ford Bronco has only returned for the sixth generation, after a 25-year hiatus, and its days are already numbered. But that’s nothing out of the ordinary, as it makes sense for automakers to plan their next steps in advance.
As a matter of fact, a rumor that it will go electric is definitely not unheard of either, as the ICE ban cloud continues to hover above the automotive industry. The alleged intel came from AutoForeCastSolutions, an entity that doesn’t exactly hold hands with car manufacturers.
Nonetheless, their predictions often turn out to be accurate, and the folks at the Bronco6g forum have just spotted those related to the Bronco. If the information is correct, then production of the current Bronco will end in October 2029. One month later, the next generation is said to hit the assembly line, and it will reportedly be offered with internal combustion engines, joined by a battery-electric derivative.
According to the report, the ICE-powered Bronco will be built on an updated version of the same platform used on the current one, which is currently shared with the Everest. This will make it compatible with all sorts of engines. It should be put together at the same Michigan facility, while the zero-emission variant will apparently come to life at the Blue Oval City factory in Tennessee, underpinned by the TE1 architecture shared with the Ranger EV.
Now, while everything seems plausible, including their lifespan said to end in 2036, keep in mind that this is unofficial information, and that the only people who actually have a clue about it are probably high-ranking execs, and they won’t step forward to confirm or deny it. Also, there is enough time to scrap every plan and come up with a new one. Thus, we’ll end this story here, though not before asking you how do you feel about Ford supposedly not intending to offer a hybrid version of the next-gen Bronco?
