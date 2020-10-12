Electric Ford Bronco Rendering Shows US Park Ranger Spec

Here's a question that has been around before Ford released the official details of the 2021 Bronco: will there be an all-electric version for the offroader? Well, the rendering sitting on our screens right now portrays such a machine and then some.
To be more precise, this pixel painting shows a fully electrified sixth-generation Bronco, with this coming in a particular specification. We're looking at a model destined for U.S. National Park Rangers and it all starts with the custom livery of the vehicle.
Then we have various bits and pieces that can come in handy when one is far from the beaten path, such as the ropes adorning the front end or the detachable accessories sitting close to the passenger-side headlight.
Digital artist Mo Aoun is the one who came up with this idea. And you should know he's not at his first Bronco rodeo, with his renderings having "previewed" the body-on-frame SUV, among others.Could this plug story happen in the real world?
The Blue Oval will start assembling the all-electric incarnation of the F-150 at the Rouge Center in Michigan, starting from 2022. And while using the electric components of the truck, or others, to introduce a Bronco EV is definitely something an automaker this size can do, this isn't the question here.
Multiple officials of the company have steered clear of confirming of denying an all-electric Bronco so far and we have to keep in mind this is part of the company's Icons division, so the image-related stakes are as high as they get. Then again, Ford has already introduced the Mustang Mach E electric crossover, albeit with the nameplate choice having caused a debate.
In the end, the market reception of the all-electric F-150 should provide some clues on this matter, perhaps for both the automaker and the fans.
