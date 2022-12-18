This All-Audi Station Wagon Drag Race Is a Gladiator Battle Between Gasoline and Diesel

Today we find ourselves in the middle of another gas vs. diesel debate. This time, we're witnessing a diesel-powered Audi A6 allroad quattro go head-to-head with the performance variant of a RS 6 that runs on gasoline. Hundreds of horsepower and torque are put to the test on a 1/4-mile drag strip. Jamie from the OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG YouTube channel is hosting this momentous occasion at the usual U.K.-based location.
First off, we have the diesel-powered Audi A6 allroad quattro with its 3.0-liter V6 engine capable of producing an impressive 542 horsepower (550 ps), with no less than 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. As per usual on this YouTube channel, the cars that compete are almost all tuned to the brim.
This one is no exception, and modifications include twin-turbo custom hybrid turbos, a fuel pump shaft upgrade, an intercooler, 2.0-liter bi-TDI injectors, methanol injection, a 3.54-inch (90mm) downpipe, and a RS 6 intake. The car has an automatic eight-speed transmission and weighs 4,630 lbs. (2,100 kg).
Team gasoline has the Audi RS 6 Avant in its corner. It comes equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that can deliver up to 597 hp (605 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. Regarding modifications, this is only a stock model, which is a rare occurrence on this channel.
But being a high-performance model, let's just say it's factory tuned. It has an AWD system, eight-speed automatic transmission, and weighs 4,519 lbs. (2,025 kg).
After the satisfying sound check, it was off to the races. During the first attempt, the RS 6 simply launched off the line like a rocket ship, leaving a considerable gap between it and its competitor. Evidently, it won by a landslide. During the second drag race, nothing changed at all, and the RS 6 destroyed the A6 again.
However, the "humiliation" didn't stop there. Because they also did a couple of roll races. You can probably guess who won them all as well. The clue is... not the A6 in any shape or form. So, there you go folks, another competition where the diesel-powered engine comes out on top.
