Old Toyota Tacoma and Audi RS 3 Drag Race Concludes With 9- and 10-Second Runs

Ever looked at the first-generation Toyota Tacoma thinking that it could become very fast down the quarter mile? Probably not, unless you owned one at one point, or still do, but the person whose name is written on the dotted line of this red example has.
And they didn’t leave it at that, because their old pickup truck packs more firepower than the Japanese automaker ever intended it to. When it came out, between 1995 and 2004, the original Tacoma packed two straight-four units, and a V6, with up to 190 horsepower in the latter.
That may be enough for the usual hauling, even in today’s market, but it ensured it a quarter-mile time in forever. As for this copy, we may not know what lies under the hood, but what we can tell you is that it has enough oomph to give supercars a run for their money.
Only on that particular day, when it was filmed doing its thing at the Beech Bend Park in Kentucky, it didn’t meet a blue-blooded exotic, but something more common: an Audi RS 3 Sedan. The previous generation sporty premium subcompact model should have had no trouble teaching the old-timer a lesson about fast takeoffs and straight-line sprints, but as we already told you, the Tacoma is much more powerful than stock, hence why it struggled against it.
Nonetheless, it appears that the RS 3 Sedan hides some secrets beneath the skin too, as it turned out to be very fast at the end of the quarter-mile run. How fast? Well, we won’t spoil the video shared down below, as it is definitely worth watching, but we will tell you that one of them did it in 9.80 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph), and the other in 10.98 seconds, with an exit speed of almost 128 mph (206 kph).
That may be enough for the usual hauling, even in today’s market, but it ensured it a quarter-mile time in forever. As for this copy, we may not know what lies under the hood, but what we can tell you is that it has enough oomph to give supercars a run for their money.
Only on that particular day, when it was filmed doing its thing at the Beech Bend Park in Kentucky, it didn’t meet a blue-blooded exotic, but something more common: an Audi RS 3 Sedan. The previous generation sporty premium subcompact model should have had no trouble teaching the old-timer a lesson about fast takeoffs and straight-line sprints, but as we already told you, the Tacoma is much more powerful than stock, hence why it struggled against it.
Nonetheless, it appears that the RS 3 Sedan hides some secrets beneath the skin too, as it turned out to be very fast at the end of the quarter-mile run. How fast? Well, we won’t spoil the video shared down below, as it is definitely worth watching, but we will tell you that one of them did it in 9.80 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph), and the other in 10.98 seconds, with an exit speed of almost 128 mph (206 kph).