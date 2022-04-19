Is Audi Lying About the Performance of the 2022 RS 3 Sedan? Spoiler Alert: YEP!

When Audi Sport raised the curtain for the new-gen RS 3 family last summer, little did enthusiasts know that they would be caught lying about its performance. But they have, because it is way faster than advertised.
Officially, it needs 3.8 seconds from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) with the optional Dynamic Pack installed. Unofficially, however, it was clocked at 3.1 seconds last fall by Auditography, who traveled to Greece to put the premium subcompact sports sedan through its paces.
Fast forward to 2022, and they had the chance to experience the sheer force of the RS 3 Sedan yet again, this time in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, proving one more time that it is quicker than Audi says it is. In their latest encounter with the model, Auditography states that its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes 3.45 seconds, which is about as fast as the Ferrari 458 Spider, and two tenths quicker than the magnificent Enzo.
The YouTube channel, famous for capturing the artsy side of all kinds of cars, claims that it can sprint from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) in 13.25 seconds and that it can deal with the quarter mile in 11.95 seconds. Thus, in all likelihood, we are looking at a bit more power produced by its turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine.
Speaking of which, Audi would have us believe that the mill is rated at 394 hp (400 ps / 294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, directed to the all-wheel drive system, which isn’t pure quattro by the way, through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
For their next trick, someone should strap the new RS 3 Sedan (and/or Sportback – aka hatchback) to the dyno, and reveal just how much power its engine produces. But until that happens, let’s check out the car in action, in the video shared below.
