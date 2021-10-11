LS-Swapped Toyota Tacoma Is a Drag Beast in Disguise, Runs 9s

2 On Sale Subaru BRZ Does a Lousy Job of Hiding the Turbocharged LS6 V8 Under Its Hood

Introduced back in 1995, the Tacoma has been one of Toyota's most reliable workhorses for almost 30 years now. It's still lacking a high-performance variant, but some owners took matters into their own hands with beefed-up powerplants. Some even went as far as to turn the truck into a dragster, usually with a Supra-sourced 2JZ mill under the hood. 6 photos



The mill in question is a mostly stock, 5.3-liter LS V8. But it's paired to a Borg Warner turbocharger that runs on 10 pounds of boost, so it's no slouch when it comes to power and torque. We don't know how powerful it is, but a compact truck tipping the scales at more than 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) needs more than 600 horsepower to be this quick.



The truck also sports an Explorer rear and proper racing wheels. And it turns out it's still a work in progress, so this Tacoma might become increasingly faster. Right now, the LS-swapped hauler needs 9.98 seconds to run the quarter-mile, to go with a trap speed of 133.78 mph (215.29 kph). That's only a few tenths slower than the



While it's not the quickest Tacoma conversion out there, it's definitely quicker than the average truck and will probably put a few stock sports cars to shame at the drag strip. Check it out in the video below.



This drag-spec



