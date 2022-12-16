G80 BMW M3 Drags Trackhawk, Camaro, Delivers America vs Import Show of Force

Right now, BMW has made its fans even more polarized about the latest introduction. But not everyone cares if the 3.0 CSL is better than the M4 CSL or a proper successor to the original.
Instead, some people could care less even if BMW dropped all the camouflage attire off its M GmbH electric vehicle testbed, frankly. You see, certain folks only have eyes for traditional M3 shenanigans, even if they are of the outrageous G80 variety. And that includes the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a bundle of cool 1/4-mile brawls to show from the Bradenton Motorsports Park.
The channel’s latest action-packed day/sunset/nightly fights from Bradenton, Florida were uploaded on December 15, but the heat was still enough to raise our expectations to boiling levels. After all, this is among the very first dragstrip shenanigans involving the G80 BMW M3 we see on this YT channel. So, without further ado, the first brawl of the day was of the Import vs JDM variety, with the M3 ducking it out with a feisty FWD Honda Civic.
It was a narrow win for the Bavarian (9.96s versus 10s ETs) and then we got to meet the other contender of the day. So, at the 0:40 mark, a naughty, Whipple supercharged Mustang tried to fend off the assault of a Jeep Trackhawk, but the winner’s light thought otherwise. There is also a Camaro versus M3 fight at the 0:54 mark, but the description says the racers were not supposed to go below the 9.5s ET.
As such, in the end, it was up to the BMW M3 and Jeep Trackhawk to settle America versus Import wars – from the 1:24 mark, that is. Curiously enough, although the Jeep Trackhawk did not go below the set benchmark, its 9.6s pass was not enough to beat the 9.66s BMW M3, according to the track’s winner light. So, what gives?
The channel’s latest action-packed day/sunset/nightly fights from Bradenton, Florida were uploaded on December 15, but the heat was still enough to raise our expectations to boiling levels. After all, this is among the very first dragstrip shenanigans involving the G80 BMW M3 we see on this YT channel. So, without further ado, the first brawl of the day was of the Import vs JDM variety, with the M3 ducking it out with a feisty FWD Honda Civic.
It was a narrow win for the Bavarian (9.96s versus 10s ETs) and then we got to meet the other contender of the day. So, at the 0:40 mark, a naughty, Whipple supercharged Mustang tried to fend off the assault of a Jeep Trackhawk, but the winner’s light thought otherwise. There is also a Camaro versus M3 fight at the 0:54 mark, but the description says the racers were not supposed to go below the 9.5s ET.
As such, in the end, it was up to the BMW M3 and Jeep Trackhawk to settle America versus Import wars – from the 1:24 mark, that is. Curiously enough, although the Jeep Trackhawk did not go below the set benchmark, its 9.6s pass was not enough to beat the 9.66s BMW M3, according to the track’s winner light. So, what gives?