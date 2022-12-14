Tesla Model X Plaid Defies the Laws of Physics With 9-Sec ¼-Mile, Destroys Mercedes-AMG GT

Nine-second cars are definitely not unheard of, yet this is no ordinary dragster. As a matter of fact, the Tesla Model X is a heavy crossover with enough room for the entire family, and their luggage, hence why it wouldn’t exactly be the first choice for a fun day at the drag strip.
But it is to some owners, especially in the most powerful and fastest version out there, which adds the Plaid suffix. Car aficionados have learned to stay away from anything that has ‘Plaid’ in its name, unless they’re packing some serious oomph under the hood.
So far, we have seen all sorts of Tesla Plaids destroy a variety of full-blown exotics down the quarter mile. Some of the meanest muscle cars out there have fallen victim to the neck-snapping instant torque available via the right pedal, so in this case, the balance does tilt in its favor again, to absolutely no one’s surprise.
That’s because its ad-hoc challenger on that day, presumably recently, at the Bradenton Motorsport Park in Florida, was a Mercedes-AMG GT. The German sports model, or super depending on the configuration, is more than capable of standing its ground against some quick rides, but in theory at least, it would have no chance against the big bad Tesla Model X Plaid. And it didn’t, as we already told you in the title.
At the end of the run, the zero-emission super crossover was clocked at 9.8 seconds, with an exit speed of 143 mph (230 kph), whereas the Mercedes-AMG GT did it in almost 11.6 seconds, at a little over 125 mph (201 kph). That’s less than two seconds between them, which is not bad at all for the ICE-powered machine and an impressive win for the Model X Plaid. But you’d better watch the video for yourselves, as it is only half a minute long.
