Turbo Fiat Panda Drags Ford F-350 Super Duty, This Is an Unexpected 1/4-Mile Brawl

The good folks over at the Drag Car 4K channel on YouTube are always eager to show us that traditional quarter-mile drag racing is also deeply beloved on the Old Continent.
While over in Europe there are way fewer prepped surfaces of the dragstrip variety, nothing will stop people from enjoying the perks of seeing two vehicles duke it out in a straight-line acceleration battle. So, cue to the good folks over at the Drag Car 4K, who have a series of videos filmed earlier this year during a summer event on the unprepped tarmac of a Hungarian airport.
Hence the nicely lit 402-meter arrangement, which is the European equivalent of the legendary quarter mile. This was a show of force that did not care about the laughs or negative opinions, as even something more appropriate of a David vs. Goliath story was a rather natural occurrence, judging by the attentive and supportive crowd. But what do we have here embedded below (and uploaded on December 15)?
Well, if it isn’t the mighty Ford F-Series itself, which traveled across the Atlantic Ocean for one of the most unexpected brawls of the month. So, a massive Ford F-350 Super Duty equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 met a little rascal, the Fiat Panda. One might think that Italy’s chic city car has no chance of beating the hulking heavy-duty pickup truck, right?
Alas, do observe the subtle body kit, that turbo hint from the video’s description, and then drop some jaws at the sight of an Italian city car performing an FWD burnout and getting enveloped in a cloud of white smoke like it’s a muscle car twice its size! As for the drag race itself, we are not going to spoil the fun of finding out which racer won – all we are going to say is that it was almost too close for comfort!
