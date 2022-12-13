Ford Mustang GT Drags Modified Seat Leon on Unprepped Tarmac, Still Rocks the 1/4 Mile

With the 2024 Ford Mustang (S650, seventh generation) on the horizon, it is no wonder that everyone is focused on the current model’s exploits.
And, of course, until the first all-new Mustangs rock the EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and – above all – the fresh Dark Horse – goodies, we are always interested solely in the feistiest encounters of the 5.0-liter V8 variety. Or, at least, they need to be quirky enough to warrant our undivided attention.
Hopefully, this is precisely the case with the latest feature (embedded below, uploaded on December 12th) from the good folks over at the Drag Car 4K channel on YouTube, who are always eager to show us that traditional quarter-mile drag racing is also deeply beloved on the Old Continent. As far as we can tell, the unprepped venue is the cool tarmac of an airstrip – hence the numerous visual aids.
Meanwhile, the protagonists are a colorful Ford Mustang GT equipped with the legendary 5.0-liter Coyote V8 (most likely, in European specification and stock form). Its antagonist for the quarter-mile skirmish is a black Seat Leon 2.0 TFSI, an older second-generation compact car that is deeply related to the VW Golf, Audi A3, or Skoda Octavia.
But do not think this is a severely unbalanced matchup as the RWD muscle car might struggle to fight the right amount of grip, while the Spanish hatchback has a ‘BWJ’ modification package, most likely from DOP Motorsport, as far as we can tell. As such, all bets were off before the Christmas tree gave them some green to go.
In the end, though, the Ford Mustang GT showed that on this occasion there is ‘no replacement for displacement,’ as well as a good launch from the owner behind the wheel. As such, the quarter mile was done in 13.2s for the Blue Oval and 14.16s for the worthy Leon opponent that ultimately was ‘close, but not close enough.’ Well, better luck next time, perhaps.
