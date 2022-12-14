Dodge Demon Drags Mustang GT, Corvette Z06, and the Unthinkable Happens (Once)

For ‘tomorrow,’ the fate of the Detroit-based muscle and sports car segments is almost sealed. But ‘today,’ we can still rejoice at the sight and sound of ICE-powered hoots.
Sure, the 2024 Ford Mustang will keep the ICE lights on for a little while longer. But the Mopar rivals are going fully electric past the end of 2023 model year production, and even Corvette enthusiasts are getting electrified at the sight of the leaked C8 Corvette E-Ray.
On the other hand, current owners do not have to worry about the fate of the Camaro, Corvette, Mustang, Charger, or Challenger. Or at least not for now. Instead, they can still enjoy the feisty cars at the local dragstrip, irrespective of other people’s opinions about them being slow and potentially boring.
So, here is the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is a major fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, and now gives us an (un)interesting Muscle vs. Sports car brawl – depending on who you ask and their POVs. The auto racing facility located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada – also known as MRP – saw a trio of major Detroit Three representatives try to best duke it out on its prepped tarmac.
Alas, not everyone was impressed with the evolution of the dark gray S550 Ford Mustang GT (so, it’s a regular 5.0L Coyote V8 affair) but above all could not believe their eyes when the black Dodge SRT Demon (Challenger equipped with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for up to 840 hp) posted some feeble ETs.
Thus, during the first brawl with the Mustang GT, it narrowly came out on top with an 11.35s result against its opponent’s 12.35s ET. But disaster still struck, during the second evolution (from the 1:03 mark), when a feisty and crimson C6 Chevy Corvette Z06 gave it a 12.35s versus 12.7s quarter-mile lesson!
