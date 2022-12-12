Brabus 700 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Drag Races BMW M5 Competition, They’re Pretty Close

Airline pilot Tseno Krastev has uploaded a very interesting clip on YouTube, bringing together a tuned Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe and a relatively stock BMW M5 Competition. Both of them are mid-size sport sedans, but the four-door M5’s true rival is the E 63 S 4Matic+.
Funnily enough, the GT 4-Door Coupe actually boasts five doors because of its liftback design. Twinned with the E-Class and CLS-Class, the GT 4-Door Coupe is available with a selection of six- and eight-cylinder mills.
This particular vehicle is a GT 63 S, which means that we’re dealing with the M177 hot-vee powerplant. In contrast to the M178 of the GT coupe and convertible, the M177 features wet-sump lubrication. It also rocks twin-scroll turbos rather than the single-scroll units in the previous-generation C 63 and GLC 63. Originally rated at 630 horsepower (639 ps) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, this fellow makes a bit more thanks to the Brabus 700 package. As implied, we’re dealing with 700 ps (691 horsepower) and a whopping 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque.
Pictured on summer-only performance tires on a rather damp runway near Bulgarian capital Sofia, the Brabus-tuned GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is estimated to tip the scales at 2,200 kilograms (4,850 pounds). By comparison, the M5 Competition weighs about 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds). Equipped with aftermarket wheels and an Akrapovic exhaust system, the F90 in this specification is much obliged to crank out 625 ps (616 ponies) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of twist.
It also flaunts an eight-speed automatic of the torque-converter variety from ZF compared to the multi-clutch automatic of the Merc. An in-house design, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9G is – in essence – the well-known 9G-Tronic modified with a wet start-off clutch for improved performance.
At 8 degrees Celsius (make that 46 degrees Fahrenheit) and on such a damp surface, launching with minimal wheelspin is a challenge for a rear-wheel-drive car. Except these two feature all-wheel drive with rear-wheel-drive mode. For this quarter-mile drag race, both the Bimmer and Merc make easy work of the launch thanks to their all-wheel-drive systems. The GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is quicker to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), clocking 3.09 seconds compared to 3.18 seconds.
The M5 Competition comes into its own from 100 to 200 clicks, recording 7.21 seconds versus 7.30 seconds. The quarter mile, however, ends in victory for the Merc: 10.90 seconds compared to 10.96 seconds for the M5 Competition. Had it been stock, the Merc might have lost this one…
