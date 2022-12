It's Brother Versus Brother in This Honda vs. Honda Drag Race

FWD

The first one entering the ring is the Honda del Sol that's packing a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 493 hp (500 ps). Modifications include a stock K24 A engine swap, precision turbo with sidewinder exhaust manifold, center feed intake manifold and 3.54-inch (90-mm) throttle body, 1050cc injectors, a turbo smart wastegate, and a 4-inch intercooler. It weighs just 2,094 lbs. (950 kg) and has a front-wheel-drive system.The rival brother comes in a Honda Civic EG that has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 414 hp (420 ps). Initially, this wasn't the car that was supposed to race, but the people behind the tuning managed to make it race-worthy in just 12 hours.Among the modifications, we count a K20 engine swap with CSS block, forged rods and pistons, a precision 7276 turbocharger, an intake manifold, a 2.91-inch (74-mm) throttle body, 1050cc injectors, 2.36-inch (60-mm) smart wastegate, and a 4-inch intercooler. Weight-wise, it's more or less the same, at 2,205 lbs. (1,000 kg), with ansystem.During the first try, they both launched at the same time, and for almost the entire race , it was neck and neck. At the last second, the del Sol managed to overtake the EG in a photo finish. The second time around, it was a no-contest win for the del Sol again, by a landslide. It obliterated its rival from the starting line. However, the Civic EG had some engine problems during the race, and that's why it was so far behind.A third, winner-takes-all race followed right after, but it didn't change anything. The absolute victor of the day was the 493-hp (500-ps) Honda del Sol. All things considered, if the 414-hp (420-ps) EG had the same amount of power, the race could have ended in a draw.