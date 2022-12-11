It's Brother Versus Brother in This Honda vs. Honda Drag Race

As usual, every Sunday, Jamie from the OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG YouTube channel does not disappoint and brings us a sweet racing event from the United Kingdom. Today, this 1/4 mile drag strip has two brothers competing in some extremely souped-up Hondas.
The first one entering the ring is the Honda del Sol that's packing a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 493 hp (500 ps). Modifications include a stock K24 A engine swap, precision turbo with sidewinder exhaust manifold, center feed intake manifold and 3.54-inch (90-mm) throttle body, 1050cc injectors, a turbo smart wastegate, and a 4-inch intercooler. It weighs just 2,094 lbs. (950 kg) and has a front-wheel-drive system.
The rival brother comes in a Honda Civic EG that has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 414 hp (420 ps). Initially, this wasn't the car that was supposed to race, but the people behind the tuning managed to make it race-worthy in just 12 hours.
Among the modifications, we count a K20 engine swap with CSS block, forged rods and pistons, a precision 7276 turbocharger, an intake manifold, a 2.91-inch (74-mm) throttle body, 1050cc injectors, 2.36-inch (60-mm) smart wastegate, and a 4-inch intercooler. Weight-wise, it's more or less the same, at 2,205 lbs. (1,000 kg), with an FWD system.
During the first try, they both launched at the same time, and for almost the entire race, it was neck and neck. At the last second, the del Sol managed to overtake the EG in a photo finish. The second time around, it was a no-contest win for the del Sol again, by a landslide. It obliterated its rival from the starting line. However, the Civic EG had some engine problems during the race, and that's why it was so far behind.
A third, winner-takes-all race followed right after, but it didn't change anything. The absolute victor of the day was the 493-hp (500-ps) Honda del Sol. All things considered, if the 414-hp (420-ps) EG had the same amount of power, the race could have ended in a draw.
