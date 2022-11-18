Chrysler 300 SRT Drags Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Takes a Mopar To Catch a Mopar

Unless you have been living under a lunar rock, or do not care at all about the trials and tribulations of the automotive industry, one already knows what will happen with some prized Mopar assets past the 2023 model year.
As far as Dodge is concerned, the Charger and Challenger's fate is sealed (after seven ‘Last Call’ special editions, of course) by the Daytona SRT Concept’s upcoming battery-powered muscle car lifestyle. And the brand wastes no opportunity to show the goods – currently at the 2022 LA Auto Show.
Chrysler, meanwhile, is about to draw the curtain on the 300 series, and the fact that its V8-powered 300C series was gone in less than half a day shows there are still many fans of the nameplate, despite Stellantis citing poor sales as among the reasons for the discontinuation. But how about a brawl between the two?
Well, that was recently arranged and uploaded on November 17th by the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is seemingly a major fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, and probably wanted to give us an interesting, unbalanced Mopar skirmish. The one sitting in the ‘farmer lane’ (right side) at MRP (located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada) is a big and brawny Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, all dressed in crimson, black, and with a little yellow lip(stick) at the front.
Singing to the tune of over 700 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, this feisty Hellcat should have no trouble duking it out with a Chrysler 300 SRT, which is just as big but less brawny due to its 392ci (6.4-liter) Hemi running naturally aspirated with ‘just’ 470 horsepower on tap. Alas, as always, one should expect the unexpected when at the dragstrip.
But, after a good start from the Chrysler racer and noticing the Hellcat driver was sleeping on the job, Dodge enthusiasts humorously noted that it “takes a Mopar to catch a Mopar” and the Challenger ultimately powered down the course to snatch a rather lame 12-second or so victory. Still, they’re a dying breed, so we are going to excuse them!
