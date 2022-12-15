BMW M's EV Testbed Spotted in the Open, Does Not Bother With Camouflage

BMW's M division is working on a quad-motor electric vehicle, and its prototype has been spotted yet again. At first, it was just a rumor, and then it moved to a teaser image. Now, we have spy shots of a prototype on a trailer, and that prototype is the same as the one that was previously shown by the Bavarian marque.
Many years ago, the boss of the BMW M division at the time, Frank van Meel, stated that electric vehicles are unavoidable, and he went on to explain the issues that the company faced at the time in developing such a product. Now, we see a BMW i4 that has an interesting vinyl wrap, and it comes with one electric motor for each wheel.
We already know that the most powerful BMW i4 currently offered, the i4 M50, comes with 536 horsepower, but this one has a dual-motor setup. Even without further information on the motors found in the M version of the i4, it will have more than the most powerful model in the range. The question is how much more, and how will that affect its range?
More importantly, people are wondering what the result will be when performance is concerned. Well, those questions are still unanswered, as there is no information on those aspects, but it should be promising.
As you may be aware, this year marks BMW M's 50th anniversary, and the German marque has set its sights on celebrating by launching new models to mark the occasion. Since the year is approaching its end soon, the launch of the model in question should happen soon, but we would not hold our breath until that happens.
BMW did note back in August that it had built a test bed for a future electric M sportscar that had four electric motors. The existence of the prototype in question does not guarantee that the vehicle will be entered into production and revealing it does not necessarily increase the chance of that happening.
