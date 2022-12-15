BAC Reaches ‘Astonishing’ Milestone, 150th Single-Seater Supercar Is the Mono ‘R29’

The Briggs Automotive Company now “looks confidently forward to 2023.” Well, that is not a big overstatement when it comes to an ultra-small production company that only has one model on sale, right?
BAC, the automaker behind the cool Mono single-seater, has just delivered the 150th example of its “supercar.” This is considered quite the achievement for the “fast-growing British innovative technology-driven supercar manufacturer established by founding brothers Neill and Ian Briggs in 2009.” Now, the milestone vehicle is actually the 29th BAC Mono R, a special commission from Hong Kong-based Belgian financier Julien Begasse de Dhaem.
And that means this BAC Mono R is unlike any other, dressed up in a ritzy “sci-fi-inspired livery combines satin liquid silver with exposed matter carbon fiber,” as one can easily see from the gallery tucked above. Plus, 2022 has been a momentous year for the little British company, which now also has a retail network in Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia.
“Delivering the 150th Mono represents a highly significant milestone in our history. It is only fitting that Mono #150 is an R, which represents the pinnacle of our engineering expertise,” explains Neill Briggs, who is BAC’s co-founder and the Director of Product Development.
As always, the BAC #150 (aka Mono R #29) is a bespoke design tailored to the customer’s exact desire. It includes a unique ‘Man in the (Satin) Mirror’ BAC livery, with metallic Satin Liquid Silver paint, exposed satin carbon BAC logos, and ‘Highlighter Yellow’ details on certain parts, like the airbox or rear wing. Plus, as a token of its milestone status, there is also “the number R29 subtly embedded in the centrally-mounted main beam light surrounds on the nose and the rear arches” along with Dymag-BAC-developed ultra-lightweight carbon hybrid wheels.
By the way, as a reminder, the BAC Mono R comes with a dry-sump 2.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that is good for 342 horsepower. It might not sound like much for ‘supercar’ duties but do remember that we are dealing with a single seater weighing just 555 kg (less than 1,224 lbs.) when dry (and without options).
And that means this BAC Mono R is unlike any other, dressed up in a ritzy “sci-fi-inspired livery combines satin liquid silver with exposed matter carbon fiber,” as one can easily see from the gallery tucked above. Plus, 2022 has been a momentous year for the little British company, which now also has a retail network in Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia.
“Delivering the 150th Mono represents a highly significant milestone in our history. It is only fitting that Mono #150 is an R, which represents the pinnacle of our engineering expertise,” explains Neill Briggs, who is BAC’s co-founder and the Director of Product Development.
As always, the BAC #150 (aka Mono R #29) is a bespoke design tailored to the customer’s exact desire. It includes a unique ‘Man in the (Satin) Mirror’ BAC livery, with metallic Satin Liquid Silver paint, exposed satin carbon BAC logos, and ‘Highlighter Yellow’ details on certain parts, like the airbox or rear wing. Plus, as a token of its milestone status, there is also “the number R29 subtly embedded in the centrally-mounted main beam light surrounds on the nose and the rear arches” along with Dymag-BAC-developed ultra-lightweight carbon hybrid wheels.
By the way, as a reminder, the BAC Mono R comes with a dry-sump 2.5-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that is good for 342 horsepower. It might not sound like much for ‘supercar’ duties but do remember that we are dealing with a single seater weighing just 555 kg (less than 1,224 lbs.) when dry (and without options).