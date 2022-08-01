2023 BMW i4 Electric Sedan Becomes More Affordable Stateside With New eDrive35 RWD Model

BMW is expanding the i4 lineup with the introduction of a new version. Dubbed the i4 eDrive35, it follows in the footsteps of the eDrive40 and M50 variants, packing a single motor, and featuring a decent amount of standard gear.
Using the same Gen5 eDrive powertrain as other BMW models, including the iX, the new i4 eDrive35 has a single synchronous motor driving the rear wheels. It generates an estimated 281 horsepower (285 ps / 210 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque and is fed by the 66 kWh (net) battery pack.
The German company says that the entry-level version of the i4 can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in 5.8 seconds. Also, when equipped with the 18-inch aero wheels, which will be part of the standard gear, it will deliver a targeted range of around 260 miles (418 km), according to preliminary testing based on the EPA’s procedures. The battery can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in 32 minutes at a 180 kW connection.
Powered by the Operating System 8, BMW’s curved display takes center stage inside, combining the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 14.9-inch infotainment system. The car firm says that despite sitting under the eDrive40, the 2023 i4 eDrive35 boasts the same standard and optional features. Moreover, it will benefit from the full range of ConnectedDrive digital services and will be compatible with over-the-air updates too.
Set to enter production in the fourth quarter of the year, at the BMW Group’s facility in Munich, Germany, the first copies are expected to start arriving in the United States in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing in our market will kick off at $51,400, excluding the $995 destination charge, dealer fees, and options. This will make it $4,500 more affordable in the i4 eDrive40.
