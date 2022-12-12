YouTuber Shows How Far You Can Drive a BMW i4 M50 at Maximum Speed on the Autobahn

We already know there are discrepancies between consumption claims made by carmakers and what happens in real traffic. This is equally true for electric vehicles and ICE cars. In the case of electric vehicles, knowing how far you can go on a charge is critical because miscalculations can leave you on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.
No one expects to drive with a tank full of gas as far as the vehicle manufacturer promises. But given the ubiquity of gas stations, it’s not a big problem if you get a little accelerator-happy and exhaust the fuel much earlier than expected. In the case of electric vehicles, pressing too hard on the accelerator can have serious consequences. That’s because aerodynamics plays an important role in a car’s efficiency, so speeding can significantly cut an EV’s range. When your planned charging stops are stretched too far, you risk being left with no power in the middle of nowhere, a dreadful situation.
That’s why some more interesting EV tests try to determine how far the car can go in various real-life scenarios. In a previous test, we learned that EVs have a much lower range than what carmakers promise (shocker). The test was done at 81 mph (130 kph), a fairly reasonable speed for traveling long distances. In that particular test, the BMW i4 M50 showed a 41.4% drop in range versus WLTP, from the advertised 510 km (317 miles) to 299 km (186 miles).
Famous YouTuber Bjorn Nyland wanted to push this test further and took the i4 M50 to its home country for a high-speed test on the Autobahn. If you’re unfamiliar, this is a highway network in Germany with no speed limit, so it’s perfect for these tests. According to the specifications, the i4 M50 can go as fast as 225 kph (140 mph) thanks to its two electric motors, which top at 536 horsepower (400 kW).
During the test, the BMW i4 jumped to 200 kph (124 mph) relatively quickly, earning Nyland’s praise, and it had no problems driving at this speed for prolonged periods. Occasionally, the i4 is pushed to its maximum, but the average speed is around 150 kph (93 mph). The test ends when the battery level drops to 3%, and Nyland offers interesting calculations to help potential customers decide. We’ll just tell you that the BMW i4 managed a 153-km (95-mile) range when pushed to its limits. Watch the video below to see the whole data set and an interesting comparison with Tesla Model 3’s achievements in a similar test.
