This 2023 Corvette Z06 Simply Smokes the Dodge Demon in a Drag Race

In today's drag and roll races, we have two of the most iconic purebred American nameplates ever made on God's green earth: a 2023 Corvette Z06 and a Dodge Demon. And where better to race such classic and awe-inspiring vehicles than in California, at the Willow Springs Raceway? Thomas and James from the Throttle House YouTube channel embarked on a journey of horsepower and torque and pitted these two monsters against each other.

9 photos