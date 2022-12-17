This 2023 Corvette Z06 Simply Smokes the Dodge Demon in a Drag Race

In today's drag and roll races, we have two of the most iconic purebred American nameplates ever made on God's green earth: a 2023 Corvette Z06 and a Dodge Demon. And where better to race such classic and awe-inspiring vehicles than in California, at the Willow Springs Raceway? Thomas and James from the Throttle House YouTube channel embarked on a journey of horsepower and torque and pitted these two monsters against each other.
First off, we have the muscle-flexing, tire-burning Dodge Demon. It comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that can deliver up to 840 hp (851 ps), with 770 lb-ft (1044 Nm) of torque. It weighs 4,280 lbs. (1,941 kg) and costs $84,991.
Its opponent is the no-nonsense Vette supercar that carries a 5.5-liter V8 engine that can produce 670 hp (679 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. It weighs 3,434 lbs. (1,561 kg) and costs $106,000.
After flexing their exhausts and warming up their tires, it was on. During the first drag race, they both blasted off the starting line like nobody's business. But a couple of seconds after, the Z06 was way ahead, with no chance for the Dodge Demon to catch up with it. The gap got wider and wider until the blue supercar crossed the finish line first.
During the second attempt, they switched up the game to a roll race. Seeing as the Demon's driver couldn't completely floor it until halfway through the previous attempt, there was no point in a second try. During this roll event, the Corvette had the lead for a while, but the Demon's traction wasn't messing around either.
It caught up from behind to the point of almost winning, staying neck and neck with the Z06, but at the photo finish, it still couldn't beat it. All in all, even if the Z06 won the day, the legacy of the Demon remains untarnished. Also, one could argue that the price difference would still be in favor of the Dodge.
