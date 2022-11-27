Three C6 Corvettes Engage in a Virtual Challenge at the Nurburgring, Z06 Is Triumphant

Our most recent interview with Jim Mero has been incredibly inspiring. Talking to someone who has driven more than 40,000 laps in Corvettes around various racetracks is a humbling experience. Knowing that about 10% of those laps were performed at the Nurburgring is even more amazing. As the track is now closed for the off-season, there was only one way to blow off some steam until 2023: Assetto Corsa.