This Originally Specced 1962 Plymouth Savoy Is the First Manual Super Stock Max Wedge

This documented 1962 Plymouth Savoy is the first Super Stock Max Wedge with a manual transmission. Mecum Auctions, the organizer, estimated this blast from the past to go anywhere from $75,000 all the way up to $100,000. Of course, if things get heated for die-hard fans, the price could easily go a lot higher than that.
The first ever Savoy was introduced to the public as a station wagon in 1951. In its early years, it looked more like a Belvedere up until the late '50s. But then, Plymouth decided to test its market appeal in 1960 with some rather uninspired choices, design-wise. In short, they made the front look like it had lashes, and people called them as such.
Luckily, in 1962 they got the front chrome "lashes" phenomenon under control and came out with the Max Wedge model in 1962. It was still a far cry from the likes of the Chevy Corvette C2, but it was nonetheless a clear improvement over the previous squinty-looking 1961 Savoy. (Even though the "lashes" carried on until 1963.)
When it hit the streets, it did so rocking a 413-cubic-inch (6.8-liter) V8 engine based on the RB (raised block) engines. The 413 came as a reply to Chevy's 409ci V8. In 1963 a 426-cubic-inch (7.0 liters) engine option was introduced for those who asked for more power. In 1964 people said their goodbyes to the production line, for that was the last Savoy nameplate in Plymouth inventory.
Now back to what concerns our auctioned-off subject of the day. This 1962 model is quite a special one because it was the first Super Stock Max Wedge Plymouth manufactured with a three-speed manual transmission. Apparently, it even has the documentation to prove it.
Its all-steel body is painted in DD1-Luminour Blue Metallic and is part of a restoration project that brought the vehicle to its original specifications. However, it did receive some engine upgrades that ups the horsepower to over 500 ponies (507 ps).
According to the listing, this 413ci engine was among the first to get Chrysler’s sonically proven ram induction, called the cross-ram intake, with specifically designed runners to get the most out of the engine. It's also coupled with rarely saved cast-iron header-style manifolds.
Furthermore, the engine was refreshed nearly 300 miles (483 km) ago by Dale Reed in California and has the correct Carter AFB carburetors beneath dual black air cleaners with decal accenting. It also boasts the floor-mount-shifted manual transmission, full exhaust with aftermarket cutouts, and the 8 3/4 Chrysler differential. The Savoy only has 6,593 miles (10,610 km) showing on the odometer.
The light blue exterior matches the blue cloth-and-vinyl interior. The main theme inside the cabin is a white-and-blue two-tone color design. It was detailed through and through, trying to retain as many of the 1932-era-appropriate elements as possible. The auction is being held between January 4-15 in Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida.
