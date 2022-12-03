This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner A12 Coupe Is the True Vitamin C Orange Motorheads Need

This numbers-matching 1969 Plymouth Road Runner A12 Coupe is just one out of 388 units produced with a four-speed manual transmission. It's been restored to original specs throughout a seven-year rotisserie nut and bolt project. This orange beauty has been under the care of just one owner since 2012 and is now being flaunted on the auction block.
You'll find few people that could truly dislike the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Even in the most standard of trims, it was still one of the most sought-after muscle cars of that era. Plymouth's intention with this nameplate was for it to be a more affordable model while still delivering no-nonsense performance. This is also one of the main reasons the Road Runner managed to outlive the Plymouth GTX lineup by a considerable number of years.
Even the nameplate itself is a clear indication of how much fun this car was designed to be. Sources in the industry say that the rights for the Road Runner badge from the cartoons cost Plymouth a cool $50,000, plus another $10,000 for the horn to sound just like the animated bird when it raced by Wile E. Coyote. However, come the 1980s, the Road Runner badge was retired due to the usual changing of times reasons.
So when we get the chance to catch such a specimen out in the open like this 1-of-388 1969 1/2 Road Runner coupe, we should give it all the attention and respect it deserves. Especially when it was rotisserie restored to its original specs for seven years. And speaking of specs, this baby packs a balanced and blueprinted six-barrel 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 engine that can deliver up to 390 horsepower (395 ps) with 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
Granted, this Road Runner doesn't have a dyno sheet attached to the Mecum Auctions website to attest to these exact performance numbers, and even though it should hold up in theory, maybe it lost a pony or two here and there, so take these numbers with a small grain of salt.
Furthermore, the original 18-spline A833 four-speed manual transmission and Super Track Pak with original Dana 60 rear with 4.10 gears were rebuilt as well. It also features 906 wedge heads, three 2-barrel Holley carburetors rebuilt by Holley, and a NOS air cleaner. Another interesting note would be that the entire body was media-blasted before the restoration even started.
As for the outside, it comes in the factory-correct High Impact EK2 Vitamin C Orange and still boasts the original fiberglass lift-off hood. Just be careful with that thing. It doesn't have any hinges, so checking the oil on your own might be sort of a nuisance until you figure out a better way of doing it. The list goes on and on, but the last important thing you should know about this car is that the odometer shows 31,400 miles on it.
