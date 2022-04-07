2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 Could Be the Perfect Example of Form Over Function

When the Infiniti G35 Coupe came out, everyone forgot about its European luxury rivals for a moment. But somewhere along the way, something went wrong. Don’t get me wrong, Infiniti Coupes still have a firm following, but does the new Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD have what it takes to remain relevant in a competitive segment?
The Infiniti Q60 is the "Japanese Charger" for a reason, it has a demining aggressive exterior design, and it’s surprisingly fast on its heels. The 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 adds a handsome appearance that’s hard to criticize.
But there’s a problem. Car lovers looking for this kind of machinery aren’t interested in parade looks. And while the Q60 seems appealing on paper, seasoned enthusiasts will likely sacrifice performance and luxury and pick an entry-level European alternative such as a BMW or Audi.
Let’s face it, good looks will only take you as far on the track, especially when you have to pay more than the premium competition. The 2022 Infiniti Q60 has a starting price of $42,775, with the Red Sport 400 version going for at least $59,225.
Under the hood, it comes with a twin-turbo 3-liter V6 mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission making 400 hp (406 PS) at 6,400 RPMs and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque. It comes with a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system with no manual transmission variable.
The 2022 version of the Q60 doesn’t come with many new features. You only get a second screen and wireless Apple Car Play which says a lot about its diminishing following.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 suspension feels as impressive as its predecessors. However, it drops the ball when it comes to steering feel, which according to Zach Klapman of TheSmoking Tire, is non-existent.
The shifts are generations behind in car years, with notably slower upshifts even in sport mode. The gear ratio between second and third is huge, requiring the driver to hit up to 4,000 RPMs for a shift.
All in all, the 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 still pulls fast when you press on the throttle and get up in the rev range. It might have nothing new to offer in terms of performance or handling, but it is a good proposition for drivers looking for a cheap twin-turbo V6 alternative.
With that in mind, would you pick the 2022 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 over the new BMW M240i?
